Edward C. Walker, 90, of Poteau passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

Ed was born May 16, 1928, in Corning, Ark., to Ellis E. and Christine (Freeman) Walker. He had four brothers and two sisters. He was married to Bessie Naomi Walker, Lorene Walker. He had a great life starting out as a farmer, school custodian, bus driver, taxi business in Poteau (A and B Cab) and minister. Besides being a husband and father he was also "Pappy" to many. He lived a blessed life for almost 91 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Bessie and Lorene; and three sons, Rodger Dale, Ruben Eugene and Jerry Dale Walker. Ed had 16 children.

Survivors include his wife, Gracie Marie Walker; children, Carolyn Christine Fowler of Florida, Belva Joyce Walker of Arkansas, Anthony and Diane Walker of Missouri, Bobby Walker of Arkansas, Cheryl Ann Walker of Oklahoma, (Danny) Nathan and Dianne Walker of Arkansas, Elaine and Walter Douthat of Missouri, Janie and Terry Holloway, Betty and James Yarbrough, Joyce Couch, Doris and Keith Morris, Freddie Ford and Eddie Ray Ford all of Oklahoma; numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Harold Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Glendale/Mount View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan Walker, Eddie Ford, Otis Gilmore, Terry Lee Holloway and Jake Holloway.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to visit with family and friends.