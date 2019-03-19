|
Elinor Rizzo passed away peacefully in her home on March 17, 2019, at the age of 87 surrounded by family. There will be a private family celebration.
She was proceeded in death by her brother, Tom Cook. She is survived by sisters, Betty Thorpe and Jeannie Stratton; daughters, Rita Rizzo, Gina Rizzo, Cindy Biezunski and husband BUzz; sons, Freddy Rizzo and wife Danita, Mickey Rizzo and wife Mary; grandson Alex Rizzo and wife Paige; three great-grandsons Jude, Lennon and River; and Tux the cat.
Special thanks to Humanity Hospice of Oklahoma City and nurses LeeAnn and Nicole. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Moore Oklahoma Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, Poteau Valley Humane Society or animal .
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019