Elizabeth Kay Lindsay, 54, of Fort Smith, Ark. passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Fort Smith, Ark. Elizabeth was born Dec. 26, 1964, in Oklahoma City to Billy Z. and Ruby Nell (Wann) Jenson.
Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion, Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow.
She was a children's librarian.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, James of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Casey McCoy of Fort Smith, Ark.; her mother, Ruby Jenson; sister, Cheryl Quinley; nephew, Ryan Quinley, all of Poteau; mother in law, Nancy Lindsay; brother in law and sister in law, Patrick and Angela Lindsay; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father and father-in-law, Robert Lindsay.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019