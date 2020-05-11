Elmer Junior Mabry passed away March 28, 2020 at University Village in Tulsa. He was born in Red Oak on May 13, 1934 to Elmer L. and Nancy "Lorene" Harrison Mabry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolyn (Hicks) Mabry and a granddaughter Stacia Mabry.

Survivors are his son, David Keith Mabry of Coweta, one brother John Mabry of Owasso, four Sisters - Beverly Davis and Hazel Mabry of Poteau, Judy Foster of Cushing and Gloria Boyd (Jim) of Broken Arrow - along with five grandchildren Colton, Shelby, Peyton, Preston and Pearston Mabry, stepchildren Karen Hardin (Kevin), Steve Dee and Ron Dee, eight stepgrandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild, many friends, relatives and acquaintances.

Elmer will be remembered as a good, strong, devoted Christian man, full of love, compassion and forgiveness, also for his sense of humor and his dedication to living a life pleasing to Jesus Christ.

Elmer was a member of Victory Christian Center in Tulsa. He was a member of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship in Tulsa, a Sunday school teacher and guidance counselor for the Tulsa Vo-Tech School.

Elmer was a 1953 graduate of Poteau High School. Served in the United States Army and Oklahoma National Guard. He attended Southeastern College in Durant and received his Masters Degree at Oklahoma State University. He retired from a teaching career with Tulsa Public Schools.

Burial was April 1, 2020 at Floral Haven Cemetery. Memorial Service is pending at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow with the assistance of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

