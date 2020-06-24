Elsie Mae (Walker) Marsh
1947 - 2020
Elsie Mae (Walker) Marsh of Poteau was born Feb. 3, 1947 in Heavener to Malvin C. Walker and Ethel (Veazey) Wise, and passed away June 24, 2020 in Poteau at the age of 73.
Elsie is survived by her husband James Marsh, son Tanner Turk, grandson Riley Johnson, sons Jay Marsh and Joey Marsh, daughters Jennifer Lamb and Jill Hall, sister Malva Walker Graham, niece Rosella Ollar and husband Mike, Traci Hughes, her church family, numerous relatives and loved ones.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and husbands Charles Turk and Ronnie Hargrove.
She was a lifelong member of Faith Community Nazarene Church in Poteau, where she was the treasurer for more than 20 years.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Faith Community Nazarene Church in Poteau with Rev. Michael Davidson officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with the family greeting from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Grace Manor Funeral Home.
To sign Elsie's online guest book, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
JUN
26
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Faith Community Nazarene Church
Funeral services provided by
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
