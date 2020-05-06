Elton Burdett Willoughby, 86, of Bokoshe passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Poteau. Elton was born February 3, 1934 in Tabler to Jeff T. and Ivy May (Wilson) Willoughby. He was a carpenter.

Survivors include his wife, Viola of the home; daughters, Louann McGuire of Arkoma, Gayla Wineland and husband John of Bokoshe; sons, Alton Willoughby of Bokoshe, Arlton Willoughby of Ft. Smith, Ark.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Margie Streker and Dorthy Willoughby; brothers, Carl, Jeff, and Gerald Willoughby; other relatives, loved ones and friends. Private services will be held.

