Elton Burdett Willoughby
1934 - 2020
Elton Burdett Willoughby, 86, of Bokoshe passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Poteau. Elton was born February 3, 1934 in Tabler to Jeff T. and Ivy May (Wilson) Willoughby. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Viola of the home; daughters, Louann McGuire of Arkoma, Gayla Wineland and husband John of Bokoshe; sons, Alton Willoughby of Bokoshe, Arlton Willoughby of Ft. Smith, Ark.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Margie Streker and Dorthy Willoughby; brothers, Carl, Jeff, and Gerald Willoughby; other relatives, loved ones and friends. Private services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
