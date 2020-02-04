|
|
Esther Florene Cannon, 69, of Cameron, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, in Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Jan. 30, 2020, at Fairhill Cemetery in Cameron, with David Hardin officiating.
Esther was born May 24, 1950, in Norman, to William Henry and Helena (Hoffman) Kitching. She was baptized and confirmed
in the Lutheran faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norman. She graduated from Norman High School in 1968 and then attended the University of Oklahoma. While at the University of Oklahoma she met Jimmy Ray Tate and they were married June 2, 1972. Esther and Jimmy had one son, William Ray Tate, who was born Dec. 27, 1974 and passed away Dec. 29, 1974. Esther was a homemaker who also owned and operated a licensed kennel. She enjoyed watching sports and spending time with family and friends. They remained married until Jimmy's death April 1,1994.
Esther later married Gary Cannon and they remained married until Gary's death Feb. 17, 2011.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Tate; son, William Ray Tate; parents, William and Helena Kitching; sister, Kathleen Madden, brother-in-law, Gordon Madden and her husband, Gary Cannon.
Survivors include her nephew, Christopher Madden; nephew and his wife, Justin and Angela Madden, great-nephews, Tanner Madden and Gabriel Williams and great-nieces, Blakely Madden and Peyton Madden.
