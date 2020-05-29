Eul "Wes" Darneal, 74, of Independence, Mo., passed away May 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, 18301 East Salisbury Road, Independence under the direction of Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Wes was born April 7, 1946 in Williams to Bennie Alfred and Edna Bell (Morgan) Darneal. He grew up in Panama and was a Choctaw descendent.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Shirley; four sons and their spouses, Bob (Keith), Alan (Leah), Mike (Erika) and Pat (Heather); grandchildren, Holly, Amanda, Shelby, Kelly Scott, Aiden, Hunter and Madison; great-grandchildren Gracee and Nathaniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his 11 siblings, Marie, Erlene, Betty, Bonnie, Phyllis, Eugene, Bennie, William, Robert, Joe and Judy.
Wes had a career with General Aniline and Film (GAF), where he worked for 15 years, and later retired from KCI, Inc. in 2008.
He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball. Wes loved hunting and fishing, but his greatest passion was his family.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.