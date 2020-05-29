Eul "Wes" Darneal
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eul "Wes" Darneal, 74, of Independence, Mo., passed away May 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, 18301 East Salisbury Road, Independence under the direction of Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Wes was born April 7, 1946 in Williams to Bennie Alfred and Edna Bell (Morgan) Darneal. He grew up in Panama and was a Choctaw descendent.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Shirley; four sons and their spouses, Bob (Keith), Alan (Leah), Mike (Erika) and Pat (Heather); grandchildren, Holly, Amanda, Shelby, Kelly Scott, Aiden, Hunter and Madison; great-grandchildren Gracee and Nathaniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his 11 siblings, Marie, Erlene, Betty, Bonnie, Phyllis, Eugene, Bennie, William, Robert, Joe and Judy.
Wes had a career with General Aniline and Film (GAF), where he worked for 15 years, and later retired from KCI, Inc. in 2008.
He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball. Wes loved hunting and fishing, but his greatest passion was his family.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved