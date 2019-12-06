Home

Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
Evelyn Davies
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Evelyn Marie Davies


1929 - 2019
Evelyn Marie Davies Obituary
Evelyn Marie Davies, 90, of Bokoshe passed away Dec. 2 in Fort Smith, Ark. Davies was born Sept.26, 1929 in Alva to Leslie and Nellie (Taylor) Pugh.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Rev. Bo McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe. Pallbearers will be; Evan Davies, Matthew Davies, Bo McKinney, Benny Gullick, Brian Vincent and Jerry McLnerney.
She loved her students and loved traveling.
She is survived by her two sons David Davies and wife Kathy of Poteau, Doyle Davies and wife Michelle of Poteau; brother Roy Pugh of Owasso; grandchildren Evan Davies of Poteau, Matthew Davies of Poteau; great grandchildren Declan Davies of Poteau, Sean Tyler Findley, Jr. of Muskogee; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; Leslie and Nellie Pugh; husband, Bill E. Davies; brother, Coleman Pugh and grandson, Aaron Davies.
Family will greet friends Thursday evening from 5p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign Ms. Davies' online guest book, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.
Services under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019
