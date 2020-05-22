Fay Fridman Kinsey, 62, of Bella Vista, Ark., long time resident of Panama, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Fay was born Oct. 25, 1957 in Fort Smith, Ark., to Dr. Rolf J. and Maxine Fridman.
Fay is preceded in death by her parents and sister JoHanna Brewer.
Fay is survived by her husband of 44 years David Keith Kinsey of Bella Vista; three children Kayla Kinsey and Kourtney Kinsey both of Bella Vista and Jon Kinsey and his wife Alisha of Springdale, Ark.; a brother, Rolf J. Fridman Jr. and wife Wanda of Pensacola, Fla.; two grandchildren, Madison Rogers of Bentonville, Ark., and Maddox Rogers of Bella Vista; her mother-in-law, Sylvia Rogers of Pocola; a brother-in-law Billy Kinsey of Pocola.
A memorial service under the direction of Westfield Chapel Funeral Home will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.WestfieldChapel.com.
Fay was born Oct. 25, 1957 in Fort Smith, Ark., to Dr. Rolf J. and Maxine Fridman.
Fay is preceded in death by her parents and sister JoHanna Brewer.
Fay is survived by her husband of 44 years David Keith Kinsey of Bella Vista; three children Kayla Kinsey and Kourtney Kinsey both of Bella Vista and Jon Kinsey and his wife Alisha of Springdale, Ark.; a brother, Rolf J. Fridman Jr. and wife Wanda of Pensacola, Fla.; two grandchildren, Madison Rogers of Bentonville, Ark., and Maddox Rogers of Bella Vista; her mother-in-law, Sylvia Rogers of Pocola; a brother-in-law Billy Kinsey of Pocola.
A memorial service under the direction of Westfield Chapel Funeral Home will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.WestfieldChapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 22 to May 29, 2020.