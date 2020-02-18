|
|
Fern H. Hatchel, 72, of Wister passed away Feb. 10, 2020 in Poteau.
Private family services will be held.
Fern was born July 30, 1947 in Oklahoma City to James Gilbert Sr. and Mable Helen (Wilkerson) Thomas. She was preceded
in death by her parents and two children, Sherry Lynn Baylor and Kevin Hatchel.
Survivors include her sons, Don Hatchel Jr. and Sean Baylor; brother, James Thomas; other family
members, Daryl Thomas & family; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020