Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Florence Geneva Hillebran


1953 - 2019
Florence Geneva Hillebran Obituary
Florence Geneva Hillebran, 66, of Poteau, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5 in Spiro. Florence was born July 20, 1953 in Morgan City, La. to William & Juila (Bexly) Hillebran who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother Paul Hillebran of Morgan City, La. and her significant other, Elmore McGrath Martin of Oaklawn Plantation Franklin, La.
Private services will be held.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019
