Floye Opal Oliver, 88, of Poteau passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in Poteau.
Floye was born June 4, 1930, in Wister to Faney and Julia (Roberts) Finley. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dudley Swinney and Marvin J. Oliver; and son, Troy L. Sterling; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Phyllis Hughes of McAlester, Lorrie Ann Winters and Karen Sue Montgomery of Poteau; son, Charles R. Swinney of Heavener; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew from the Guthrie area; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will be in Glendale/Mount View Cemetery, Wister. Pallbearers will be William LeFlore, Mason Hughes, Jaylon Hughes, Billy Hughes, Steven Knight and Edward Amos.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home,.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019