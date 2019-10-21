|
|
Frances Tanner, 81, of Poteau, OK went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home of Poteau. Frances was born on December 3, 1937 to Howard & Ruby (Stankewitz) Shelton. She was a retired business partner/owner of Chummy's Gift Shop. Frances was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, OU, OSU and Poteau Pirate Football. She attended all of the children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's activities. She was their number one fan. Frances was a member of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Poteau and actively attended and played the piano for the past 56 years. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald J. Tanner; infant son; sisters Betty Daggs & Lavoun Goin & her husband Bob.
Frances is survived by two sons & daughters in law, Randy & Debbie Tanner of Loveland, Colo., Russell & Karen Tanner of Dewey; daughters & sons in law, Wanda & Dale Gilstrap, Joyce & Brad Hall all of Poteau; sister, Freda & Bill Goins; grandchildren, Weldon Tanner, Tanner Crandell, Connor Gilstrap, Elisha Nunley, Delia Cotta, Sarah Slape, Bri Gilstrap, Brittany Grounds, Hailey Brewer, Hanna Crandell and fifteen great grandchildren.
Services will be 10 am, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Poteau with Bro. Don Price officiating. Interment will be at Monroe Cemetery.
The family will at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm to visit with relatives and friends.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019