Frankie Edmond Wiles
1940 - 2020
Frankie Edmond Wiles, 80, of Shady Point passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in Shady Point. Frank was born April 8, 1940 in Brazil (Okla.) to Raymond and Della Mae (Brown) Wiles. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Karla Blaylock;
2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include his wife of 60+ years, Bert; children, Sherrie Smith, Eddie Wiles and Pattie Grider; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends. Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Shady Point Assembly of God with Rev. Lynn Bullard and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Point Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Casey Hetherington, Derrick Hetherington, Clynt Wiles, Chastin Wiles, Scott Grider, Curlee Blaylock, Tim Smith and Darrell Hetherington. The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, POTEAU.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
