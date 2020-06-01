Frankie Koleta Sittner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie Koleta Sittner, 75, of Howe, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Visitation: 2-4 pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau.
Interment: Maxey Cemetery, Wister.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved