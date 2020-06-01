Or Copy this URL to Share

Frankie Koleta Sittner, 75, of Howe, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.

Visitation: 2-4 pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau.

Interment: Maxey Cemetery, Wister.

