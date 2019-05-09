Home

Freddie Jackson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddie Jackson Obituary
Freddie Jackson, 71, of Poteau passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
He was born April 15, 1948, in Bennington to George and Jessie (Hamill) Jackson. He was a Army veteran.
Freddie is survived by his wife of 28 years, Maritta Jackson of the home; seven children; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Buddy Jackson of Bennington; sisters, Sandy Milbeauer of Howe, Deanie Cockrill of Euless, Texas, and Linda Andrews of Heavener; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Evans Memorial Chapel in Poteau. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 9, 2019
