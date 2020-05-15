Gary Don Ford, 47, of Poteau, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.

Gary was born March 24, 1973 in Fort Smith. Gary held a bachelor degree in criminal justice from Northeastern State University. He was a medal of valor decorated, retired Poteau Police officer with 20 years of service. He enjoyed flyfishing, elk hunting in Colorado with his family, grilling and cheering for his Oklahoma Sooners and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Gary was preceded in death by JoAnne Broyles, Bill and Georgia Kerbow, Denver and Betty Ford and Marty Ford.

Survivors include his wife, Darla (Sawyer) Ford of the home; sons Ronnie and Emerald of Spiro, Alexander of Edmond, Joshua and Winter of Fort Smith; parents Gary and Kay Ollie and Jack Broyles Jr.; brothers Jeff Broyles of Poteau, Gary D. Ollie and wife Tara of Douglas, Wyom., and Bryan Ollie and wife Crystal of Heavener; nephew Camden Broyles; nieces Landry, Blaike and Ryleigh Broyles all of Poteau; numerous Ford family members from the Wister area, including, Lamar and Sharon, Dale and JoAnn, Donny and Sherry; cousins, T.C. Sanders, Andy and Amanda Ford, Sonya and Bill Thompson and Jody and SueAnn Loggains; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion, Poteau with Jim Cook officiating under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Brown, Jim Craig and the Poteau Police Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store