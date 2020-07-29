George Wayne Weaver, 85, of Panama, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark.

George was born May 3, 1935, in Pittsburg to Elmer Sr. and Mary (Martin) Weaver.

When George was a young boy, his family moved to Bokoshe, where he lived until 1956 when he joined the United States Air Force. After his tour was finished, he was honorably discharged.

He met Etta Faye Fletcher the loved of his life for 63 years. They were married Jan. 5, 1957 in Sayre. To this union, a daughter was born. He was a truck driver and mechanic. There was nothing he couldn't fix and was also a tire laborer.

George and Etta moved to Panama in 1973. George loved fishing and hunting until his health declined. He accepted Jesus on Sept. 15, 2002, and was baptized at New Mount Pleasant Church in Heavener, where he served as Sunday School teacher and deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson Douglas Byrd, three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife Etta Faye, daughter Susan (Weaver) Crowder and husband Randy of Weatherford, grandchildren Diana Holdman and husband James, Michael Bradshaw and wife Rhonda, Christina Avery and Bobbi Jo Perez and husband Carmelino, great-grandchildren Stefanie Ivey and husband Jason, Tori Maxwell, Christyl Morgan, Marcos Perez and Christian Perez; great-great-grandchildren Stormie Ivey, Nathan Maxwell and Kennedi Williams, brother Frankie Weaver of Rock Island, sister Judy Miller of Michigan, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion, Bokoshe, with Jim Cook officiating.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Knight, Leon Lowrimore, Thomas Brown, Carmelino Perez, Marcos Perez, Ron Cline and Frank Weaver Jr.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.

