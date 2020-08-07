Georgia "Granny" Burns, 92, of Pocola, was born in Bonanza, Ark., on Nov. 12, 1927, the daughter of Joe and Oma Curd. With her family by her side, at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Granny's lifelong dream came true as she exhaled her last breath on the earth and she took in her first breath of heavenly air and found herself sitting at the feet of her Savior.

She lived a simple life that consisted of caring for and loving her family. Granny was a perfect example of a prayer warrior. She would spend hours talking to God, and He always listened. She loved to spend time with family and friends and was always up for a trip no matter how long or short. We couldn't stop without saying she was the best dumpling maker ever to live.

Those left to carry on her legacy are two daughters Barbra Mattox and husband Rev. Roger of Poteau and Paula Oxford and husband Marty of the home, three sons James Anderson and wife Patti of Fort Smith, Ark., Daryl Anderson and wife Becky of Poteau and David Anderson and wife Debbie of Greenwood, Ark., grandchildren Roger Mattox Jr. and wife Suzanna of Poteau, Jeff Mattox of Hartshorne, Rodney Mattox and wife Lisa of Muskogee, Adriane Martin and husband Todd of Barling, Ark., April Caughern and husband Dwaine of Poteau, Lindsey Anderson of Poteau, Ashley Anderson and Matt Caswell of Fort Smith, Michael Anderson and wife Kayleigh of Greenwood, Maggie Anderson and Spencer Jones of Greenwood, Martyka Oxford of Pocola and Daniel Oxford and Caitlin Fraga of Pocola, great-grandchildren Bailee, Emilee, Autumn, Cody, Allison, Alexus, Kye, Ryan, Rylee, Ryiah, Rylissa, Averi, Kylie, Preslie, Madison, Bailey, Paeton, Allie, Taylyn, Alec, Xavier, Brice, Nita, Jackson, Leicawn, Keionna, Tashayla and D'Artagan, great-great-grandchildren Kylah and Holt, sister Alvina Mason, nephew Damon Mason, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Granny was preceded in death by her husband Paul Burns, grandsons D.J. Anderson and Lincoln Turner, eight brothers and four sisters.

Home Going Celebration service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with the Revs. Jeff Mattox and Roger D. Mattox Sr. officiating.

Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Spiro under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home, Muskogee.

Pallbearers for the service are son-in-law Marty Oxford and grandsons.

