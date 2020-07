Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald David Pinnell, 71, of Pocola, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Pocola.

Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lighthouse Family Worship Center, Pocola with Pastor Scott Quick officiating under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Interment: Old Panther Cemetery, McCurtain.

