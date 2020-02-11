|
|
Geraldine Monks, 93, of Belton passed away Feb. 9, 2020 at a Belton Nursing Home.
Graveside services for Mrs. Monks will be on Feb. 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point.
Geraldine was born on Sept. 2, 1926 in Royal Oak, to John and Maude (Hart) Floyd. During World War II Geraldine worked in Tulsa for Douglas Aircraft Company where the A-24, B-25, and A-26 bombers were produced.
After the end of the war she married Leon Monks from Shady Point, and shortly after moved to Stockton, Calif. In Stockton she worked for Richmond Chase Cannery where she was the head of the quality assurance laboratory.
After 32 years she retired back to Shady Point.
Mrs. Monks was preceded
in death by her husband
of 60 years, Leon Monks in 2006; four sisters,
Muriel Hanna, Hazel Brantley, Doris Boston, and Jessie Monks, and one brother, John Paul Floyd.
She was a devoted mother to Patricia White (Bill Hafley), a loving grandmother to Christy Enfield (John), Lori Truslow (Marc), and George White (Brooke). She has seven great-grandchildren
and was aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020