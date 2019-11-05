|
|
Glen Dale Rickner, of Dallas, Texas passed away Oct. 25. He was born Nov. 5, 1944 in El Reno. An Air Force veteran, Glen lived his dream, going to Southwestern Oklahoma State University on a basketball scholarship then returning home to El Reno to coach and teach. His career as a coach and teacher spanned over 40 years. A beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, coach, teacher, mentor and friend, Glen was an avid golfer and a true sports fan. He cheered for the OU Sooners, Dallas Mavericks, Yankees and particularly the Brock Eagles (the team his son Bo coaches).
Glen was preceded in death by his father, James Gilbert Rickner, mother and step-father, Vonda and Clyde Thomason and brother, Donald Rickner.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Susan Rickner; daughter, Melissia Oechsner and husband, Graig; son, Bo Rickner and wife, Jenny; grandchildren, Landon Billy, Brayden Billy, Tatem Oechsner, Presley Rickner and Grayson Rickner; brothers, Ralph Rickner, Bert Rickner and wife, Bettie, Gary Rickner and wife, Nanette; brother-in-law Alan Orr and wife, Karen; sister-in-law, Debby Ramsey (late husband, Larry); brother-in-law David Orr and wife, Crystal, along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service is 1:00 PM, Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1302 S. Clark Road, Duncanville, Tex. 75137. Burial will follow at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery on a later day. Mr. Rickner will lie in state from 12 to 8 PM Monday at Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville, Tex.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019