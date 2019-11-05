|
|
Glenda Bradshaw was born Jan. 25, 1956 to J.D. "Chic" and Charlene (Gallagher) Bradshaw. She entered eternity on Monday, Oct. 28. Glenda grew up in Red Oak, along with her brothers Lyle and Curtis and sister Carla. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1974. Glenda was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. She attended Red Oak First Baptist Church growing up. Glenda was preceded in death by her Dad. She was blessed with grandparents and great grandparents who also preceded her in death: Charles and Eunice Gallagher, Les and Thula Markham, John and Myrtle (Granny) Rider, Oscar and Willie Bascom.
Glenda was a Registered Nurse and worked in various areas of healthcare. She retired as Clinical Nurse Liaison/Admission Coordinator with a continuous care community in Tulsa. She enjoyed Bible studies, family, friends and especially her grandson Brodie. Glenda was blessed and grateful to have many Sisters-in-Christ at South Tulsa Baptist Church and Red Oak First Baptist who prayed, encouraged and helped in many ways during her illness.
Glenda is survived by her son, Dane Evans; grandson, Brodie Evans; her mother, Charlene Bradshaw; brothers, Lyle Bradshaw, Curtis Bradshaw andwife Brenda; nephews, Baron Bradshaw, Eric and Brandon Vanhook; niece, Brase Bradshaw Booth; longtime friends and prayer warriors, Mary Mathews Ramsey, Connie Littlefield, Peggy Mustin and Janet Ransom; special friends, Karen McAhern , Denise Regouby, Joyce Jones and other friends and relatives.
A special thank you to great niece Payden Bradshaw, cousin Linda Biggs, brother Lyle and Mother for your help and care.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Tulsa Baptist Church (Ruth's Open Door Class) for mission projects, First Baptist Church in Red Oak or a .
Memorial services will be 11 am, Friday, Oct. 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Red Oak.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019