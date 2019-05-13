Glenda Irene Brown of Bokoshe was born Oct. 3, 1938 in McCurtain to Ted and Beulah (Smittel) Robertson, and passed away May 10, 2019, in Bokoshe at the age of 80.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Ann Hammons and husband Larry Don of Bokoshe, Devan and husband Jeremy Ray of Bokoshe; son, Michael Brown and wife Becky of Bokoshe; sister, Ranell and husband Bud Mahan of Panama; brothers, Tommy and wife Mary Robertson of McCurtain, Johnny and wife Frances Robertson of Fort Smith, Ark.; grandchildren, Larry Hammons and wife Heather of Bokoshe, Amanda Jenkins and husband Justin of Bokoshe, Joshua Brown, Brookelyn and husband Trey of Spiro, Zachary Brown, Katelyn Ray, Treyton Ray; great-grandchildren, Bryer Jenkins, Brystal Hammons, Temper Jenkins, Kymber Jenkins, Madelyn Wilson, Axton Sebo; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lona Robertson; sisters, Teddy Brassfield and Sue Olson; and brother, Don Robertson.

Glenda loved and was so proud of her family. She was a member of Bokoshe First Baptist Church. She served on the Bokoshe Election Board for years. Glenda enjoyed listening to her Gaither Christian music, feeding her birds, going shopping and painting bird houses. She was also a member of Bokoshe American Legion Post 26 and was proud of her Choctaw heritage.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 13, at Bokoshe First Baptist Church with the Revs. Jim Smith and Anthony Jimenez officiating. Burial was in Miners Cemetery in McCurtain under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro. Published in Poteau Daily News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary