Goldia Faye Waymire, 86, of Poteau passed away Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cross Community Church in Poteau with Pastor Jason Waymire and Pastor Justin Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Heavener Memorial Park in Heavener. Pallbearers will be Justyn Kinsey, Brad Becker, Steven Smittle, Michael Chad Fowler, Mike Fowler, and Russ Sanders. Honorary Pallbearer Harold Turner Jr.
She was born Oct. 23, 1933 in Heavener to Barney and Lois (Moore) Huckaby.
Goldia taught all who knew her about true and powerful unconditional love. She was an amazing wife, a loving mother and a doting grandmother. Children's storybooks are written about grandmas like her as it was clear she loved Jesus and she loved others and it showed every day. Her generosity was inspiring and she always put others before herself. For those left behind, it will be hard to imagine life without her sweet hugs and faithful "I love you," but may we strive to honor her legacy and love others in the same genuine way that she did. She has fulfilled the commandment of Christ: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. Well done thy good and faithful servant.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents Barney and Lois Huckaby; husband, Eugene Waymire; sister Berniece Turner and son-in-law Don Richardson.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Wade and fiancé Jim Moburg of Claremore, Vickie Richardson of Poteau; two sons, Jack Waymire and wife Eva of Heavener, Jerry Waymire and wife Terry of Poteau; sister Bonnie June Fowler of Wills Point, Texas; ten grandchildren, including seven grandsons, Matt Wade, Marc Richardson, Shawn Richardson, Steven Smittle, Jason Waymire, Allen Waymire, and Daniel Waymire and three granddaughters, Kristin Sanders, Terra Becker, and Janissa Jackson as well as their spouses and families including numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020