Goldie Lee "Granny" Sturgeon, 95, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.

Goldie was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Checotah to Richard Lee and Ada Mae (Guinn) Welch.

Goldie was a member of the Front Street Church of Christ. She was known to everyone as "Granny." Granny loved to work in her flower beds, feed and watch her birds, paint and cook. Granny believed in family and always being there to support them in any way possible.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Fines Sturgeon, grandson Jeff Branch, great-granddaughter Brittney Cox.

Survivors include her daughters Delores and Max Manlove of Poteau, Judy Branch of Poteau and Brenda Woodral of Fort Smith, Ark., grandchildren Mark Manlove of Poteau, Eric and Lisa Manlove of McAlester, Terry and Susan Manlove of Poteau, Tammy Cox of Poteau, Melody and Johnny Wood of Poteau, Angella Tolleson of Van Buren, Ark., and Robert and Mary Beth Randolph of Wilburton, great-grandchildren Jacob Manlove, Cathleen Manlove, Seth Manlove, Cody Cox, Kyla Wood, Britleigh Wood, Bryce Tolleson, Bryaden Tolleson, Luke Randolph and Logan Randolph, great-great-grandchild Kydon Green, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Cody Cox, Johnny Wood, Bryce Tolleson, Grayden Tolleson, Luke Randolph, Logan Randolph and Robert Randolph.

