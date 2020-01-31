|
|
Grady L Garner quietly passed away on December 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Grady enjoyed an exceptionally
healthy life until 2015 when he developed a rare cancer. Grady leaves behind his three sons Rhett (Tanya), Jarot (Jonna), and Seth (Jessica) as well as his seven grandchildren:
Caleb, Grace, Cam, Cross, Crew, Casha, and Brandon. Additional immediate family includes his brother Jerry N. Garner (Anita), his sister Suzanne Garner Manavian (John) and their families in Southern California. He will also be missed by many cousins and friends.
Grady was the son of Zelman and Dartha Garner of Poteau.
Grady was born in St. Louis, initially raised in Wister, and later moved to Poteau in the 7th grade. His parents, Dartha and Zelman Garner, were part of the Garner family legacy
in LeFlore County that was more than a century old. He attended Poteau High School where he loved his friends, and many activities that included
playing football, Eagle Scouts, the school band, plays and drama classes. He belonged to the First United Methodist Church and their youth groups. From those early experiences
he was a lifelong Christian and believed that someday he would meet his Lord, Jesus Christ. He loved growing up and living
in Poteau. His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, and camping with his grandfather, father, brother, uncles, cousins, sons and friends. He was able to maintain many of those friendships for his entire life.
After graduating from Poteau High School, Grady attended and graduated
from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. During his senior year at OSU, Grady met his future wife, and the mother of his three sons, Carol Berger. They married, and moved to Tulsa for the summer. In the fall, they went back to OSU for his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering while he taught college level calculus
and led ROTC classes. He was called to duty by the Army in 1967. Grady trained at Officer Candidate School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and entered the Army as a Lieutenant. Shortly before Grady left Fort Bragg for Vietnam, he and Carol had their first son, Rhett.
Grady was part of a special 8-man Army Signal Core unit attached to a branch of the Marine 3rd Division assigned to the northern part of South Vietnam near to the Demilitarized Zone. This unit only had members with college degrees in electrical engineering or electronics. They were tasked with keeping radio communications in place between Army command posts in North Vietnam and the main Army headquarters
in Saigon. His unit played an important role in the battle of Khe Sanh by keeping the lines of communications open during that battle. Grady's unit would fly in new intact communication towers
to replace the ones destroyed by the North Vietnamese. Grady was on board three different transport planes that were shot down landing inside the Khe Sanh perimeter.
After his tour of duty in Vietnam, Grady and Carol returned to Tulsa where Grady worked as an Electrical Engineer, designed and built the family's first custom home, and where he and Carol welcomed their second
son, Jarot.
In 1975, Grady and Carol decided to return to Poteau with their family and he became a partner in the Garner Electric Company with his father. Grady and Carol built another custom home on Cavanaugh, designed by his architect and brother, Jerry Garner. Shortly afterwards,
their third son, Seth, was born. Grady continued the Garner legacy.
Life was good in Poteau and he was so proud of his sons and the men they became.
Grady had a lot to be proud of, but was not full of pride. He was dedicated to God, family and work. Grady loved the USA and its history. He truly believed that only our individual faith in freedom could keep our nation free. He loved discussing and debating politics, religion, and the remote possibility of encountering an alien species!
Dear Grady, goodbye, farewell, and rest in peace. We hold dear the memory of you making chocolate-chip cookies, wearing shorts and sandals in the winter, and your "sashay" style of walk, your smile, one-liner remarks, and unencumbered laugh.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020