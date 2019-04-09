Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Charles Herndon


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Charles Herndon Obituary
Gregory Charles Herndon, 46, of Cameron passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Cameron.
Greg was born July 17, 1972, in Oklahoma City to Charles O. and Patty Sue (Harris) Herndon. He was a truck driver. Greg was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Becky; children, Alex and Zach Herndon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Cindy Cordell, Chris and Lana Cordell, Mark and Penny Herndon; sister and brother-in-law, Melonie and Ryan Alario; father-in-law, Bud and Angel Killion; sisters-in-law, Sharon Hyde and husband David, Dedee Tolbert and husband Chad; mother-in-law, Bitsy and Keith Morris; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at First Baptist Church, Poteau, with Jeff Little officiating. Burial will be in Hall Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derek Taylor, Doug Shephard, Chris Cordell, Jud Whitehead, Gary Broussard, Ronnie Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Fisher, Colt Cordell and Cody Cordell.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau from 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hall Cemetery Association at Central National Bank, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now