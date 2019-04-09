Gregory Charles Herndon, 46, of Cameron passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Cameron.

Greg was born July 17, 1972, in Oklahoma City to Charles O. and Patty Sue (Harris) Herndon. He was a truck driver. Greg was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Becky; children, Alex and Zach Herndon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Cindy Cordell, Chris and Lana Cordell, Mark and Penny Herndon; sister and brother-in-law, Melonie and Ryan Alario; father-in-law, Bud and Angel Killion; sisters-in-law, Sharon Hyde and husband David, Dedee Tolbert and husband Chad; mother-in-law, Bitsy and Keith Morris; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at First Baptist Church, Poteau, with Jeff Little officiating. Burial will be in Hall Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derek Taylor, Doug Shephard, Chris Cordell, Jud Whitehead, Gary Broussard, Ronnie Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Fisher, Colt Cordell and Cody Cordell.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau from 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hall Cemetery Association at Central National Bank, Poteau. Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019