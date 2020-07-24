Harold Ray Cox Jr., 67, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.

Harold was born Oct. 30, 1952 at Camp Chaffee, Ark., to Harold Ray Sr. and Ethel Pauline (Goins) Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Summer Dawn Cox, sister Wanda Frazier and nephew Garret Frazier.

Survivors include his wife Linda (Fruen - married Sept. 18, 1971), children Michael and Jody Cox, John Cox and fiancé Angie and Christina and Daniel Austin, grandchildren Destiny, Justin, Michael and Rachel Cox, Adilynn and Cadence Cox, Brittany Hood and fiancé Brandon Crossland, Brittany Murray and Shane and Amber Murray, great-grandchildren Savanna Hargis, Alexis Cox, and Jaiden and Lainey Murray, sister Alice and Gary Slater, brother Charley and Carla Co, special friends Skeeter Sweeten, Billy and Marla Wilson, Mark Pendergrass and Terri Cox, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Steve Adams officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

