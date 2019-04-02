Harold Wilson "Redman" Duncan, 85, of Poteau passed away Saturday in Poteau.

Harold was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Wister to Emmitt Earl and Sarah Jane (Wilson) Duncan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bedford, and Hoyt Bruce; sisters, Modean Duncan Smith and Betty Jo Duncan; grandson, Dustin Duncan; daughter-in-law, Ruth Duncan.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janis (Davison); sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Mary Duncan of Cameron, Harold Jr. and Cheryl Duncan, Marty and Tammy Duncan all of Poteau; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Bill Gibbs of Alma, Ark., Brenda and Bill Pierce of Poteau; grandchildren and spouses, Danielle and Joe Allen of Alma, Brandi Jo Barton of Cameron, LeeAnn Shepherd, Kory Simpson of Poteau, Lacy (Duncan) and Sam Hall of Howe, Katie (Pierce) and Zachary Stubbs of McAlester, Dylan and Kaycee Duncan of Poteau, Tricia and Ronny McCoy of Stigler, Angie and James Loudermilk of Calhoun, Jaime Brown of Poteau, Chuck Brown and Sandra Brewer of Eufaula; great-grandchildren, C.J. Givens, Cameron Givens, Maggie Barton, Chloe Allen, Joe Barton, Travis Barton, Kodie Allen, Lauren Duncan, Kamden Shepherd, Lexei Duncan, Dylan Brown, Troy Brown, Arica Loudermilk, Emily Loudermilk, Justin Brown, Caitlin Brown, Shelton Crumbie, Breynton Brown, Joseph Brown, Trevor Brown; great-great-grandchildren, Braylie Brown and Lela Mae Brown.

Harold was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with LeRoy Billy officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Chris Fenton, Stan Daniels, Scotty White, James Sprayberry, Kurt Klutts and Gary Klutts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Willis, H. Ray Eaton, Podie Meeks, Stan Anglen and Tom White.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to visit with relatives and friends. Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary