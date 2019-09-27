|
|
Harrell Clifford Midgley, 96, of Poteau, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in the VA Hospital in Talihina. Harrell was born July 7, 1923 in Wister, to Edward and Alpha (Green) Midgley. He was a rancher and retired Greyhound Lines bus driver. Harrell was a POW in Stalag 9, Bad Orb, Germany for 106 days, having been captured at the Battle of the Bulge on the Siegfried Line.
Harrell was a member of the Church of God Seventh Day Adventist in Wister, until his passing. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucille (Casey) Midgley; his parents; five brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his sons, Scotty of Poteau, Vernon and Ruby of Poteau, and Marshall and Charlotte of Stockton, Calif.; his grandchildren, Vernon and Kathleen Midgley, Tanya and Kenneth Parks, Marcy and Jason Head, Lorie and Steve Rutledge, Matt and Lisa Sanders, Kenny and Olivia Midgley, Mitch Sampson, Tasha and Isaiah Bizzell, Kristin and Kyle Maslakow; 23 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Church of God Seventh Day Adventist in Wister, with Lamar Ford, Chip Hinds and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Vernon Midgley Jr, Steve Rutledge, Joshua Midgley, Logan Midgley, Jaxton Rutledge and Mitch Sampson. Honorary pallbearer will be Roman Rutledge.
The family will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Donations may be made to the ( i.e. Veterans, , Cancer Research).
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
Service are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019