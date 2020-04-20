|
Harriette Ruth (Cissy) Moore Gregory died in St. Louis on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Little Rock, Ark., Dec. 31, 1940. Her father and mother, Jimmy and Gail Moore, and their family were residents of Poteau from 1948 until Jimmy's death in 1965 when Gail moved to Tulsa with her mother Norma Hobbs.
Gail died in St. Louis in 2012 after spending the last several years of her life with Cissy and Jim. The Moores were members of the Poteau Methodist Church during their time in Poteau.
For many years Jimmy and Gail were very much involved with their children and the public schools as well as with civic activities. Jimmy was a Boy Scout leader and school board member. Gail was a Girl Scout leader and host to numerous neighborhood children, as their home was always open to others. Gail and Jimmy were ardent supporters of music and athletic events in Poteau.
Cissy is survived by her sisters Barbara Gail Bray (Bill) and Mary Ann Davis ( John), of Rockport Texas; Susan Vance (Dwight) of Tulsa; her brother J. Robert (Bob) Moore (Vera) of Eugene, Ore.; husband Jim; children Laurie Cotton (David Cauthron), Lisa Moore and Dan Gregory. Their family has lived in St. Louis for many years. Cissy was employed for several years with The Kirkwood Deli and Arch Engraving, gaining the respect of co-workers for her diligent work ethic. She also completed coursework and a certificate from Meramec Community College.
There are many cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, grandchildren, other family members, classmates and friends who will remember Cissy with much love and affection. Over the years, Carolyn McDonald Becker of St. Louis was especially attentive in her friendship with Cissy.
Cissy will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her intelligence, her true kindness and her love for and genuine interest in others. Our memory of Cissy's bright and shining spirit as a young woman will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020