Helen Joyce "Jackie" Brown, Warner resident, passed from this earth into the peace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Tulsa at the age of 86. She was born on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1933 to Eustace Grady Payne and Lillie Retta Fish Payne in Howe. She graduated from High School in Howe. Helen served for four years in the United States Air Force and then joined the United States Naval Reserve. She made the highest score on the entrance exam that had ever been made on both. Helen worked with the Corp of Engineers in Nebraska and also in Gore. She worked for Kerr McGee. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1987, Helen married Burnell Brown. She loved crafts, doing crossword puzzles, working in the kitchen for vacation Bible school and participating on the funeral meal committee. She was saved as a child and attended Warner First Baptist Church. Helen "Jackie" was a blessing and a joy to everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed on this earth but there is great rejoicing in heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Frank Thomas and Burnell Brown; two brothers, W. D. and Roy Payne; one sister, Eloise Payne; two brothers-in-law, Clyde Harris and Joe Rouviere; two nephews, Rex Rouviere and Skyller Sorensen. Helen is survived by two sisters, Faye Harris and Ella Rouviere; two sisters-in-law, Margie Payne and Lola Payne as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Encompass Home Health, the physicians, nursing and respiratory therapy staff at Oklahoma Surgical Hospital for not only their professional care but also their loving compassionate care that went over and above their normal duties.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Garrett Family Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 12:00 to1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Warner First Baptist Church. Services celebrating the life of Helen will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Warner First Baptist Church with Reverend Daniel Harris officiating. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Warner Memorial Cemetery under the personal direction of John Garrett. Chris Crouch, Arlie Crouch, Billy Hardin, Mike Brown, Mark Calavan and Truman Hill will serve as Casket Bearers.
