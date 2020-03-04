|
|
Howard C. Pyle Sr., 86, of Poteau, passed away March 3, 2020 in Poteau.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m., March 9, 2020 at Victory Worship Center, Spiro, with Bryan Fouts officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Victory Worship Center Bldg. Fund, 23725 US HWY 271, Spiro, OK 74959.
Howard was born Jan. 7, 1934 in Huntington, W. Va. to Harry C. and Alda G. (Mullen) Pyle. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Howard was a millwright. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; sons, Jennings Ray "Jay" and Howard Jr.; daughter, Retta Williams; granddaughters, Ardythe Jackson and Renee Pyle.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; grandchildren, Damian, Dustin, Hannah, Jada, Michelle and Tianny; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends; as well as his church family.
Online messages may be left at at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020