Howard Lynn "Buddy" McCollom
1958 - 2020
Howard Lynn "Buddy" McCollom, 62, of Wister, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Wister.
Buddy was born April 6, 1958, in Poteau to Howard Loyd and Margaret (Phillips) McCollom.
He worked in the oilfields, was a "milkman" for Hiland Dairy and assistant manager for LeFlore County Solid Waste Management.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandson Zaven Lynn Dmitri Johnson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Durell and Opal Morgan, brothers-in-law Eldon Williams, Sam Fuller, Larry Meeh and Wayne Knight.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Morgan McCollom, daughters and sons-in-law Amanda and Adam Hagelberger and Samantha and Brandon Johnson, grandchildren Kaydence and Zylie Thornburg, Ephram and Rowan Johnson and Tristin, Blair and Chloe Hagelberger, sister Judy McKinney and Stanley, his mother Margaret, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Phyllis Williams, Donna Fuller, JoAnn and Podie Meeks, Bess Meeh, Geraldine Duncan, Glenda and Donny Shadwick, Bud Morgan, Lana Klein and Cliff and Shelly Morgan, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Ellis Chapel Cemetery, Wister, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bud, Cliff and Clayton Morgan, Ron Bacon, John and Bill Meeh and Brad Knight.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Ellis Chapel Cemetery Association.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
