Ileana Elizabeth Schofield of Pocola was born
December 14, 1927 in Santiago, Chile to Hector
and Gabrielle (LaLaine) Ben-Azul and passed
away on August 29 at the age of 91.
Ileana is survived by her sons John Schofield of
Panorama City, Calif. , Howard Schofield of
Poteau, and Stuart Schofield of Rancho Mirage,
Calif. ; a daughter Cynthia Stapp of Pope Valley,
Calif. ; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren
as well as a host of other family, friends
and loved ones.
The family will hold a private service at a later
date. Cremation services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of
Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019