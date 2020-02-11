|
|
Imogene Vise, 88, of Spiro passed away Jan. 28, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m., Feb. 1, 2020 at Lakeview Baptist Church, Spiro with Greg Stuckey and Keith Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. The family will be at Evans & Miller Funeral Home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Imogene was born May 13, 1931 in Shady Point, to Virgil and Ester (Ford) Flanary. She was preceded
in death by her parents; husband, Harrell Vise; sisters,
Juanita Salsman, Bonita Walters, Lydia Sexton and Lottie Clark; brothers, Jack, Charlie and Dave Flanary.
Survivors include her children, Lynda Vise, Kenneth Vise and wife Marilyn, Carolyn Bentley and husband Danny, Terry Vise and wife Sharon; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothea Wade; brothers, Bill and Sam Flanary; other realtives, loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020