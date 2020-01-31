Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira William "Bill" Goodrich


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ira William "Bill" Goodrich Obituary
Ira William "Bill" Goodrich, 63, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends in lieu of a memorial service.
Bill was born Dec. 11, 1956 in Binghamton, NY to Ira "Ike" Mason and Lillian Mae (Baker) Goodrich. He was a mechanic.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Craighill and father, Ike Goodrich; sister, Kathleen Goodrich; half brother, Michael Goodrich; step-father, Martin O'Hara.
Survivors include his sons, Martin Goodrich and Katie Keosouvanh of Ft. Smith, Ark., Jason and Miranda Goodrich, Matthew and Kayli Goodrich; grandchildren, Sky and Zoe Goodrich, Colby Goodrich all of Poteau; brothers, John Goodrich of Redmond, Ore., Gordon Baker of Kalispell, Mont., David O'Hara of West Fir, Ore., Stephen Goodrich of Florida; his former wife and friend, Ramona Goodrich of Poteau; and friend, Larry Condon of Poteau; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -