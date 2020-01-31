|
|
Ira William "Bill" Goodrich, 63, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends in lieu of a memorial service.
Bill was born Dec. 11, 1956 in Binghamton, NY to Ira "Ike" Mason and Lillian Mae (Baker) Goodrich. He was a mechanic.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Craighill and father, Ike Goodrich; sister, Kathleen Goodrich; half brother, Michael Goodrich; step-father, Martin O'Hara.
Survivors include his sons, Martin Goodrich and Katie Keosouvanh of Ft. Smith, Ark., Jason and Miranda Goodrich, Matthew and Kayli Goodrich; grandchildren, Sky and Zoe Goodrich, Colby Goodrich all of Poteau; brothers, John Goodrich of Redmond, Ore., Gordon Baker of Kalispell, Mont., David O'Hara of West Fir, Ore., Stephen Goodrich of Florida; his former wife and friend, Ramona Goodrich of Poteau; and friend, Larry Condon of Poteau; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020