Jack Oehlschlager, 82, of Poteau, passed away Feb. 18, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Feb. 21, 2020 at the Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau, with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Interment will be at the Vaughn Cemetery, Gilmore. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jack was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sept. 19, 1937, to William H. and Lucile (Kinkade) Oehlschlager.
He moved to Branch, Ark., in 1950, where he graduated from County Line High School. He served two years in the Army. He moved his family to Oklahoma in 1968 where he became a cattle rancher. He loved spending time with his friends, his children and grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Elva.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Ronnie Schornick of Allen, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Christy Oehlschlager of Lexington; three grandchildren, Marie Schornick, David Oehlschlager, Susan Hayward & husband, Braydon Hayward; two great-grandchildren, Orson Youmans and Jackson Oehlschlager; sister, Mildred Stovall and husband, Benny, of Bentonville, Ark.; other relatives and loved ones; many beloved friends. Online messages may be left at at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Youth Program, 109 S. Harper, Poteau, OK 74953 or at http://www.poteaufumc.com/online_giving.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020