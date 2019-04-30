Jacqueline Sue (Davis) Lombardi, 89, died March 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz., following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

She was born Oct. 29, 1929, to Gladyce H. Davis and William Oliver Davis in Muskogee. The family moved to Poteau in 1943 when her mother accepted a job teaching home economics at Poteau High. Sue attended Poteau High School, graduating with honors in 1947. She attended Oklahoma University where she studied music, receiving Bachelor of Music (1951) and Master of Music (1953) degrees in organ performance. She had a graduate teaching assistantship in organ during the time she was working on her master's degree. Upon graduation, she accepted a job teaching choral music and organ at Phoenix (Ariz.) Union High School where she met her future husband, Eugene Lombardi, violinist and conductor. They were married in 1955 and had two children, Bob and Genanne. During their 61 year marriage, they performed together frequently. Sue was an active performer and teacher, both as organist and pianist. She had various church positions as organist over a 30-period, her last being organist at First United Methodist Church of Tempe. She served on several city planning and beautification projects for Tempe, and on multiple curriculum committees for the Tempe Unified School District.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lombardi of Flagstaff, Ariz., her sister, Nancy Davis Lancaster of St. Paul, Minn.; and her cousin, George H. McBee of Poteau.

A memorial service was held April 18 at Friendship Village of Tempe.