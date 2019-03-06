Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for James Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Clifford Huffman


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Clifford Huffman Obituary
James Clifford Huffman, 56, of Fort Smith, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith.
James was born Jan. 7, 1963, in Victoria, Texas, to William and Mary (Doane) Huffman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his son, Adam Huffman of Winslow, Ark.; daughters, Sarah Hornor of Bay St. Louis, Miss., Caitlin Alewine of Alma, Ark.; grandchildren, Jacob, Liam and Finn Huffman, Martha Cozy and Thaddeus Hornor, Emmalee and Adalee Alewine; sisters, Jean Whigham and Suellen Owens; brother, Billy Huffman; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at First United Methodist Church in Poteau.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now