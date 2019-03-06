|
James Clifford Huffman, 56, of Fort Smith, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith.
James was born Jan. 7, 1963, in Victoria, Texas, to William and Mary (Doane) Huffman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his son, Adam Huffman of Winslow, Ark.; daughters, Sarah Hornor of Bay St. Louis, Miss., Caitlin Alewine of Alma, Ark.; grandchildren, Jacob, Liam and Finn Huffman, Martha Cozy and Thaddeus Hornor, Emmalee and Adalee Alewine; sisters, Jean Whigham and Suellen Owens; brother, Billy Huffman; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at First United Methodist Church in Poteau.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019