Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James H. "Jim" Keisman, 81, of Pocola, passed away May 26, 2020.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Pocola.

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola.

Internment: Heavener Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store