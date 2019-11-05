Home

James Joseph Lilly Obituary
James Joseph Lilly of Poteau was born on Aug. 6, 1949 in Springfield, Mo., to Gene and Matrie (Pittman) Lilly and passed away at the age of 70 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Jim is survived by his sisters: Mary Graves of Poteau, Jean Post and brother-in-law Roger Post, of Clarkdale, Ariz.; also, nieces and nephews Pat Bilyeu, Cheryl Trotter, and Charlotte Morrison of Springfield, Mo.; Christy Walker and Randy Graves of Poteau and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Matrie and Gene, an older sister Barbara Bilyeu, and brother-in-law Bob Graves. Jim enjoyed baking cakes for the Samaritan Kitchen as a volunteer; was an avid reader - enjoyed anything pertaining to trains- and was a whiz in helping others with computer issues. Jim also had a gentle heart and a deep love for his community at Immaculate Conception Parish as well as for his family.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14, at Immaculate Conception Church in Poteau, and the funeral mass will be held 10 a.m., Oct. 15, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church with Father Jim Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow services at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau. Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Poteau in addition to the funeral and burial services. Jim would prefer that donations in his memory be given to Samaritan Kitchen of Catholic Charities in lieu of flowers.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
