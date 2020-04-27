|
|
James R. "Snoball" Womack, 87, of Keota entered into rest Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was born Nov. 15, 1932 in Midland, Ark., to Lewis A. and Mildred (Jett) Womack. James graduated from Cameron High School in 1953. While there, he excelled in basketball and baseball.
After graduation, he went to Pontiac, Mich., where he met and married Sally L. Smith on April 23, 1955. They moved to Perry and he worked for the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation for 26 years.
Upon retirement, they moved to Keota.
James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wanda Fultz.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years; four children, Craig J. (Terry) of Edmond, Janell K (Harold) of Cameron, Jeffery L. and David S. (Alisa) of Perry. Other survivors include his sisters Alice Ortiz, Margaret Walters (John), Barbara Candelaria and brother Bob Womack (Judy); two grandsons, Tyrel Bryan (Nicole) and Jason St. Clair; two granddaughters, Lisa McCarty (Earl) and Billy Jo Vincent (David); two great-grandchildren, Dakota and Mikhaila McCarty; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Interment was in Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020