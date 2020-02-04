Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
James Ray Collins


1947 - 2020
James Ray Collins Obituary
James Ray Collins, 72, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 18, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Poteau, with Ernest Brown officiating.
Burial will be at Laura-McGee Cemetery, Buffalo Valley. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandson
James was born Dec. 11, 1947 in Turlock, Calif., to John Troy and Bessie Alvada (Austin) Collins. He was a minister. James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jearld; sisters, Letha Taylor and Betty Rowland; brothers, John and Stan Collins.
Survivors include his wife, Forrestene; daughter and son in law, Jennette and Danny McLaughlin of Panama; sons and daughters-
in- law, J.R. and Denise Collins of Poteau, Jarrod and Sharell Collins of McAlester; grandsons, Jake and wife, Kaci Collins, Josh and wife Melissa Collins, Bobby and wife, Leslie Naylor, Tyler Hamm, Jaden, Jordan, Connor, Jace and Cort Collins; granddaughters,
Kylie and Brittney; great-granddaughters, Evie, Kadyn and Kamdyn; great-grandsons, Brayn, Jagen and Andy; other relatives,
loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
