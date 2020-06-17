James Tony Tanner went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Juanita Tanner of Poteau and brother-in-law Joe Wise of Poteau.
He is survived by his four children, Karen Lavoie (Warren), Judy Tanner, Paullei Tanner and George Tanner; three grandchildren Danielle Hoeltzel (Curtis), Cody Eaves and Austin Tanner; three great-grandchildren Ryan Hoeltzel, Malachi Eaves and Aaron Eaves; his sister Annette Wise; brother Mike Tanner; two grand-dogs Macy and Sam; and wife Judith Tanner.
Mr. Tanner had a long career in the oil industry that allowed him to travel the world. No matter where he went, he always returned to LeFlore County, the place he loved most. He lived his life's dream of owning a farm with horses, as he was always a cowboy at heart.
He started teaching his grand and great-grandchildren to ride before they were potty trained. At the farm in the country, he was able to pursue his other life's passion of exercising his second amendment right. He taught his family the importance of gun safety, focusing on how to aim and fire.
James lived a full life, and his memory will live in the hearts of those he loved and who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Horse and Hound Rescue in Guthrie by going online to www.horseandhoundrescue.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Phil McGehee officiating.
Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Eaves, Curtis Hoeltzel, Warren Lavoie and Del Wytovak.
He was born June 20, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Juanita Tanner of Poteau and brother-in-law Joe Wise of Poteau.
He is survived by his four children, Karen Lavoie (Warren), Judy Tanner, Paullei Tanner and George Tanner; three grandchildren Danielle Hoeltzel (Curtis), Cody Eaves and Austin Tanner; three great-grandchildren Ryan Hoeltzel, Malachi Eaves and Aaron Eaves; his sister Annette Wise; brother Mike Tanner; two grand-dogs Macy and Sam; and wife Judith Tanner.
Mr. Tanner had a long career in the oil industry that allowed him to travel the world. No matter where he went, he always returned to LeFlore County, the place he loved most. He lived his life's dream of owning a farm with horses, as he was always a cowboy at heart.
He started teaching his grand and great-grandchildren to ride before they were potty trained. At the farm in the country, he was able to pursue his other life's passion of exercising his second amendment right. He taught his family the importance of gun safety, focusing on how to aim and fire.
James lived a full life, and his memory will live in the hearts of those he loved and who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Horse and Hound Rescue in Guthrie by going online to www.horseandhoundrescue.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Phil McGehee officiating.
Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Eaves, Curtis Hoeltzel, Warren Lavoie and Del Wytovak.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.