James William McCoy Jr., 58, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Little Rock, Ark.
James was born July 1, 1960, in Toul Rosier, France, to James Sr. and Ola DeLois (Haynes) McCoy. He was a computer programmer for Pearl Vision. James was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Milligan, and stepsister, Kathie Ford.
Survivors include his mother, Dee Milligan; sisters, Annette Villigrana of Wister, Kathy Talley of Spokane, Wash.; brother, Mike McCoy of Texas; stepbrother, Larry Milligan of Panama, James Milligan of Poteau; stepsisters, Mary Mullenax of Olathe, Kan., Brenda Garland of Poteau, Ruby Ann Himes of Heavener; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Private services will be held.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 23, 2019