Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Qualls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gay Qualls


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Gay Qualls Obituary
Janet Gay Qualls, 77, of Shady Point, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020 graveside at Shady Point Cemetery with Phil McGehee officiating.
Interment will follow.
Janet was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Bartlesville, to Vernon and Mary (Hanley) Remington who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Vernon and Mary Qualls of Wister,; sister, Sylvia Remington of Batlesville; grandchildren, Candice James, Ashley and husband
Jeff Stacy; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Caitlyn, Joshua and Georgia; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online messaged may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -