Janet Gay Qualls, 77, of Shady Point, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020 graveside at Shady Point Cemetery with Phil McGehee officiating.
Interment will follow.
Janet was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Bartlesville, to Vernon and Mary (Hanley) Remington who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Vernon and Mary Qualls of Wister,; sister, Sylvia Remington of Batlesville; grandchildren, Candice James, Ashley and husband
Jeff Stacy; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Caitlyn, Joshua and Georgia; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online messaged may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020