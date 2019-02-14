|
|
Jean Sharon Brown, 69, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Poteau.
Jean was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Lubec, Maine, to Robert and Leverne (Moores) Olson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Family was of the utmost importance in Jean's life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Olson and Leverne Mahoney; son, Stacey Brown; and brother, Harold Olson.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Brown; daughters, Priscilla Brown of Maine, Pattie and Simi Talaese of Poteau; son, Todd Brown of Poteau; grandchildren, Nickelas Talaese, Natasha Chavez, Helen Westbrook, Hilary Talaese, Ethan Talaese, Claire Talases, Tyler Williams, Ember Brown, Eariona Brown, Daylin Brown, Darion Brooks; great-grandchildren, Kaydence Aguilar, Brynlee Westbrook and Kambrie Chavez; brother, Robert Olson of Maine; numerous nieces, nephews and friends
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Evans and Miller Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019